A lull in high temperatures on Wednesday brought some relief to wildfires in Alberta, western Canada, as reinforcements arrived to fight the flames.

In total, 76 fires remain active in the province, up from 110 days ago, officials said. Twenty-three are still out of control.

Canadian provinces and the US states of Oregon and Alaska have sent reinforcements to fight the fires, which officials say could be revived over the weekend.

The number of evacuees due to the impact of the fire fell to 24,000 from 30,000 at the weekend, according to officials. In the northern part of the province, indigenous populations were severely affected.

“There was a great loss of infrastructure, not lives, thank God, but 4,000 people were evacuated, more than 150 homes were destroyed,” said Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services.

“Wildfire risk has decreased thanks to firefighting efforts and climate change,” Yellowhead County said.