Wildfires Rescue agencies extinguished several wildfires across the country on Saturday – “Usually these are man-made”

During a forest fire warning, making an open fire is prohibited. The ban also applies to disposable grills.

Rescue services have received several reports of wildfires across the country on Saturday.

Wildfires have been extinguished at least in Somero, Southwest Finland, Liminga and Kalajoki in northern Ostrobothnia, Kokemäki and Eurajoki in Satakunta, Taipalsaari in South Karelia, Orimattila in Päijät-Häme and Kuopio in northern Savonia.

By Saturday afternoon, the Rescue Department in Western Uusimaa had been alerted to extinguish wildfires in Lohja and Vihti. The conditions for the spread of the fires are now favorable, says the on-call manager of the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department Juha Rajala.

“We’ve had a rainless period for a while. Now there is a rather light wind in southern Finland, which helps the fire to progress quite well, ”says Rajala.

“Usually these fires are man-made.”

In Uusimaa, as elsewhere in southern and western Finland, there is a forest fire warning. The risk of grass fire is valid in Northern Ostrobothnia and in the southwestern part of Lapland.

Meteorological Department According to the forecast, the forest and grass fire warning will spread to almost the entire country in the coming days, as the weather will continue to be rainless except in northernmost Lapland.

During a forest fire warning, making an open fire is prohibited. This means, for example, that no fires may be made in the forest in places that are not official campfire sites.

The use of a disposable grill, for example, is also considered an open fire. The burning of twigs and branches is also prohibited during the forest and grass fire warning.

Wildfires have also been extinguished on Saturday in areas where there is no forest or grass fire warning. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the terrain can be very dry everywhere locally.

Rajala, regardless of location, urges everyone to be very careful with open fires.

“Even if twigs are burned in the yard, the wind and the possibility that the fire will start to spread must be taken into account. It’s a good idea to keep a water hose or other next to it if possible. ”

Rajala calls for caution and care, including with disposable grills.

“It is typical to be on the beach and on the island and grilling. The grill may be left to simmer, which can spread with the wind and the consequences can be serious. ”

Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes instructs that the disposable grill must be switched off by pouring plenty of water over the grill so that the charcoal is completely covered.

According to Tukes, the grill can be placed in the rubbish bin after making sure that the contents of the grill have completely cooled down. It takes several hours to cool down.