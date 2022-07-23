Wildfires | People have been evacuated from the tourist destination due to a wildfire on the Greek island of Lesvos

The number of evacuees is not yet known.

Rescue authorities are evacuating tourists and local residents from the resort from the wildfire on the Greek island of Lesbos, news agency AFP reports.

The fire broke out on Saturday morning, and it is advancing on two fronts towards the village of Vrisa in the southern part of the island.

Mayor of West Lesbos Taxiarchis Verros ordered the evacuation to be carried out, but did not specify the number of evacuees. However, according to him, several buses and small boats were used in the evacuations.

In wildfires according to the ERT television channel, at least two houses have also been destroyed.

On Saturday, the country’s rescue authorities fought a wildfire in southeastern Greece as well. The fire spread in the area of ​​the nature park, which is also known for its black condors. The dense cloud formed by the smoke has prevented the rescue authorities from using airplanes in extinguishing operations.

Last year, a heat wave and wildfires in Greece destroyed 103,000 hectares of land and three people died. The heat wave was the country’s worst in 30 years.