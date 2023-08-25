The wildfires on the Spanish island of Tenerife that have been raging since this month have now “stabilised”. This was announced by the regional president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, on Thursday during a press conference. The fire engulfed the island for nine days and is said to have burned an area of ​​some 15,000 hectares — Tenerife has a total area of ​​203,400 hectares.

Part of the affected area was in the national park surrounding Spain’s highest mountain, the Teide volcano. According to Clavijo, rescuers had to wait for a phase of ‘control and extinction’, because there was a risk that sensitive areas could flare up again. The fire has not flared up for 48 hours now. Although ‘minor flare-ups’ may occur due to the heat, the authorities believe they have sufficient land and air resources to be able to act ‘vigorously’.

In terms of size, Spain had not experienced such severe wildfires this year. Although there were no casualties, the fire forced thousands of people from their homes. At the height of the fires, more than 12,000 people had to evacuate. Earlier, Clavijo announced that the fires were deliberately set, according to a police investigation.

In recent weeks, hundreds of fire brigade units and twenty aircraft have been deployed to contain the flames. The water used by the planes to put out the fire came from the island’s already depleted reservoirs. This was a particular concern for local agriculture, which is already suffering from the severe drought in the area.