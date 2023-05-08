Wildfires in Siberia | Hundreds have lost their homes, strong winds make extinguishing work difficult

At least in Kurgan and Sverdlovsk, the possibility that some of the fires were caused by arson or negligence is being investigated.

Several people has died and hundreds have had to leave their homes due to wildfires in the western parts of Siberia in Russia.

The wildfires, which have spread to several residential areas, started already last month. Minister of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Kurenkov flew on Monday to the Kurgan region near the border with Kazakhstan, the situation of which he described as difficult on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

People have been evacuated from several residential areas in Kurgan. Three people have died and dozens of houses have been damaged as a result of the fires. Among other things, the rescue work is complicated by strong winds blowing at a speed of 15–20 meters per second.

Fires have also raged in Kurgan’s neighbors in Sverdlovsk and Tyumen. Wildfire at the weekend set fire to the powder store on fire in Sverdlovsk. One village was evacuated due to the fire, but no one was reportedly injured.

The fire that started in the gunpowder warehouse was brought under control on Sunday evening, but according to the local Ministry of Emergency Situations, more than 50 fires are still burning uncontrollably in an area of ​​hundreds of square kilometers. Hundreds of people in Tyumen and Sverdlovsk have lost their homes as a result of the fires, and at least one person has died, reports the Reuters news agency.

At least in Kurgan and Sverdlovsk, the possibility that some of the fires were caused by arson or negligence is being investigated.

Wildfires have plagued Siberia for years, but more intensively in recent years.

For example, in the summer of 2021, fires destroyed alone in the Yakutia region, far from the ruins of Kurgan, about 99,000 square kilometers of nature. The area is bigger than the entire area of ​​Portugal.

That same summer, researchers raised concerns about it, that wildfires could melt the Siberian permafrost. It would release carbon dioxide stored in frozen soil and swamps for a long time into the atmosphere.