Wildfires | In Raasepori, a wildfire in challenging terrain

July 1, 2023
in World Europe
Wildfires | In Raasepori, a wildfire in challenging terrain

According to the rescue service, the outer perimeter of the Raasepor wildfire area is about a kilometer long.

Western Uusimaa On Friday, the rescue service received a report of smoke detection in Raasepor.

After five in the afternoon, it became clear that the cause of the smoke was a wildfire. According to the rescue service, the length of the outer perimeter of the fire area is about a kilometer.

The rescue service announced before ten in the evening that the rescue service is extinguishing a fire in challenging terrain near Svartträski on the northwest side of Tammisaari.

In addition to the West-Uusimaa rescue service, the Varsinais-Suomen rescue service, the Border Guard’s patrol squadron and contract fire brigades are participating in the rescue work.

