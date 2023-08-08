Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Forest and bush fires have been raging across the country in Portugal since the weekend. The extreme heat, drought and strong wind make extinguishing work difficult.

Lisbon – According to information from daily News More than 1000 firefighters are currently fighting the devastating fires in Portugal. According to the authorities, several emergency services were injured in one of the larger fires in the south of the country. Around 1,400 people had to be evacuated when a fire broke out on Saturday (August 5) south of the capital Lisbon on the west coast of Portugal. The conflagration is now spreading further south from the area around the small town of Odemira – towards the popular holiday region of the Algarve.

Portugal’s National Civil Protection is urging local people to be extremely vigilant. Odemira Mayor Helder Guerreiro described the situation as noisy SkyNews as “critical, difficult and complex”, and also the director of civil protection, Jose Ribeiro, said there was still “a lot of work” ahead of the emergency services to bring the fire under control. According to the report, the capacities are sufficient daily News not enough to be able to take action against all fires at the same time.

Heavy fires in Portugal: Six regions of the Algarve on the highest alert level

The fires in Portugal have already destroyed around 6700 hectares of land. A total of 19 villages, four tourist accommodations and a campsite were evacuated as a precaution. The authorities also blocked several roads in the region. The persistently high temperatures, drought and strong winds make it even more difficult for the fire brigade to put out the fire.

Yesterday, Monday (7 August), the Portuguese Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research (IPMA) put six districts in the country, including the capital Lisbon, on red alert until midnight due to extreme heat, while authorities have placed 120 areas across Portugal on high alert for wildfires. Including six areas of the Algarve.

Forest and bush fires have been raging across the country in Portugal since the weekend. © Armando Franca/pa/dpa

Fires in Portugal: Fires continue to rage – probably even more frequently in the future

The wildfire season in Portugal usually lasts from June to September. In recent years, however, extreme heat waves have repeatedly occurred in Portugal. Also at the beginning and end of the year, like SkyNews reported, around April of this year, when the temperature in the town of Mora in the center of the country reached 36.9 degrees Celsius, breaking the heat record of 36.0 degrees Celsius set in April 1945.

After widespread fires in Greece and Italy last month, Portugal has become the latest southern European country to struggle with large wildfires this summer. Science predicts out loud SkyNewsthat such extreme heat waves – which increase the risk of forest fires – will be more frequent and more intense in the future due to climate change and will be spread over all seasons. In Germany, too, natural disasters are becoming more and more likely due to the temperature extremes in the Mediterranean. (n / A)