Wildfires | In Inari, extensive wildfire extinguishing work is only possible with a helicopter

In Inari a large wildfire is underway near the Norwegian border. Fire chief of the Lapland Rescue Service Jukka Harmanen told HS on Friday evening that the fire had spread to about 3-4 hectares in size.

According to Harmanen, extinguishing the fire is very difficult, as it is practically impossible to get there and get a crew there. Between it and the roads there is a river, a stream and a soft swamp area.

“All extinguishing work is done from a helicopter,” he says.

The Aslak rescue helicopter is involved in the extinguishing work, and according to Harmanen, the Border Guard’s helicopter was on its way to the scene.

There is no forest fire warning in force in the area, but the land is dry in the area. The fire site is dangerous, forest land and rocky.