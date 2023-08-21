Fire reaches north and west of the country; another 36,000 homes are under evacuation alert

More than 30,000 people have had to leave their homes in British Columbia, located in western Canada. The evacuation orders were given from the last Friday (18.Aug.2023) to Saturday (19.Aug). The region is under a state of emergency. The information is from the newspapers CBS It is BBC News.

Images published on social networks show the fight against forest fires registered in the northern and western regions of Canada. In the videos it is possible to see houses and vegetation being destroyed by the flames. The country has recorded 5,700 fires since the beginning of this year, covering 137,000 km².

Watch (1min10s):

According to Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management for British Columbia, in addition to the evacuations carried out, there are more than “36,000 people on alert”. He also stated that the situation in the region is “very dynamic” and therefore, “numbers change all the time”.

The minister said that the authorities “cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to follow evacuation orders”. He stated that these are cases of “life or death” not only for the residents of the homes affected, but also for the rescuers who “often come back to try to beg people to leave”.

In addition to British Columbia, other areas are also hit by the flames. In Shuswap and West Kelowna, fire consumed homes and buildings.

As a result of the fires, travel is restricted to Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Penticton, Vernon and Osoyoos.