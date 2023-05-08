Montréal (AFP) – Evacuations continue in western Canada due to the advance of forest fires, with which some 30,000 people have been displaced in a matter of days, an “unprecedented” situation for this time of year.

The province of Alberta had to declare a state of emergency on Saturday after ordering the evacuation of some 25,000 people.

At nightfall on Sunday, 107 fires were still active in this province, 28 of which had not yet been controlled by firefighters.

“We’ve had some light scattered showers in the southern part of the province,” Christie Tucker, a spokeswoman for regional relief agencies, said at a news conference Sunday in Edmonton.

Good morning from Canada. Here is a look at the fire near Edson, Alberta. She jumped right over that river. Thanks to the subscriber who sent this amazing footage.🙏🍻 New podcast out this morning discussing this and more. Available to everyone. #wildfire pic.twitter.com/95XHeTN8uJ — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 6, 2023



“This allowed firefighters to attack some areas that they had not been able to approach due to the extreme behavior of the fires.”

But this “good news” does not cover the north of the province, where conditions remain complex, he added.

In their fight against the fires, the authorities are concentrating on inhabited areas, such as the city of Drayton Valley, about 140 km west of Edmonton, or Fox Lake, in the north of the province.

“A few sparks are enough to start terrifying fires”

“In some cases, the ongoing smoke and fire conditions prevent us from fully assessing” property losses, said Colin Blair of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

This Canadian province, one of Canada’s largest oil-producing regions, “has been experiencing a hot, dry spring and with so much firewood, it only takes a few sparks to start some really terrifying wildfires,” Alberta Premier Alberta said Saturday. Danielle Smith.

Two wildfires out of control in neighboring British Columbia have also caused some people to flee their homes.

Map showing the active outbreaks in western Canada, where the forest fires forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people © Julia Han Janicki / AFP

Firefighters from Ontario and Quebec arrived as reinforcements and were deployed to various regions.

In recent years, Western Canada has been repeatedly hit by extreme weather events, the intensity and frequency of which have increased due to global warming.