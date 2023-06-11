Home page World

Wildfires rage in Canada: An undated aerial photograph from the British Columbia Wildfire Service shows wildfires in the northeastern region of British Columbia. © BC Wildfire Service/Xinhua/dpa

More than 400 wildfires are raging in Canada. There are now fires in every Canadian province. Half the fires are out of control. An end is not in sight any time soon.

Quebec – Canada is on fire. Forests are burning across the country. Tens of thousands have to be evacuated. The situation worsens. Plumes of smoke were already drifting as far as New York (USA). According to the authorities, the forest fire season in Canada will probably last for weeks.

“We are facing a battle that we believe will continue throughout the summer,” Quebec province security minister François Bonnardel said on Saturday. “It’s the first time in Quebec’s history that we’re fighting so many fires and evacuating so many people,” the minister said.

Wildfires in Canada: Half of fires out of control – evacuation in province of Alberta

A total of 426 wildfires raged in Canada on Sunday, 207 of them out of control. That reports that Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC).

In the province of Alberta, the situation worsened again on Friday evening after a few days of relative calm. Edson residents have been ordered to evacuate for the second time since early May. “The fire is so out of control that some crews have had to withdraw,” Yellowhead County Administrator Luc Mercier said.

Forest fires rage in Canada: Flames threaten town in the province of British Columbia

In the province of British Columbia, the town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of 2,400, was also largely cleared after a fire came within a few miles of the town. The wildfire in that area has grown to nearly 20,000 hectares, local media reports.

Canada: Wildfires devastate more than 4.6 million hectares of land

Canada is experiencing wildfires of unprecedented proportions this year. More than 4.6 million hectares of land have been devastated by the flames since the beginning of the year, and tens of thousands of people have had to flee to safety. According to experts, the climate change to more and more violent forest fires. (ml/afp)