Wildfires | Hundreds of people were evacuated from the path of wildfires in Greece on Sunday

In Southern Europe, wildfires have already destroyed more land than in the whole of last year.

Hundreds On Sunday, people were evacuated from the wildfires raging in Greece, while the heat, which rose to more than 40 degrees, increased the fear of new fires.

Fires raged in the north, east and south of Greece, including on the island of Lesbos.

On Sunday, hundreds of tourists and residents were evacuated from the beach village of Vatera in Lesvos. According to Greek public radio ERT, at least four houses were destroyed there, and the fire also damaged some of the village’s shops, hotels and beach bars.

In the afternoon it was reported that the village of Stravros on Lesbos had also been emptied of people.

In the northeastern part of Evros, a wildfire raged for the fourth day on Sunday in the Dadia National Park, which is known for its colony of black vultures. In Dadia, the fire has already destroyed almost 500 hectares of forest.

In Evros, thick smoke forced the evacuation of Dadia village late on Saturday. It is not known how many people were evacuated from there.

In the southern part of mainland Greece, on the Peloponnese peninsula, a fire that broke out early on Saturday forced the evacuation of the village of Krysokelaria.

Wildfires created a lot of smoke in Vatera.

On Wednesday hundreds of people were evacuated near Athens, where a wildfire in the mountains damaged homes after storm winds.

The worst forest fire in Greece so far was experienced in 2018, when 102 people lost their lives in the coastal suburb of Mati, east of Athens.

Last year, a heat wave and wildfires destroyed 103,000 hectares of land and claimed three lives in Greece.

In southern Europe, fires have already burned more land this year than the flames destroyed in 2021. In addition to Greece, forests and terrain have been extinguished in at least parts of France, Spain and Portugal.

The deadly heat in the United States has also raised the risk of wildfires. Among other things, the wildfire that started in California near Yosemite National Park on Friday was still raging on Sunday.