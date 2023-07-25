Wildfires | How do wildfires start? The background is either natural or man-made

Globally, only about four percent of wildfires are due to natural causes, according to estimates. In all other cases, a wildfire is caused by direct or indirect human activity.

Greek Wildfires raging on Rhodes have destroyed hectares of terrain in recent weeks and forced tens of thousands of people to flee the island. Ongoing are the country’s history the biggest evacuations due to wildfires.

Wildfires are raging in southern Italy, as a result of which hundreds of people have been evacuated, and the airport and highways have been closed.

Strong wildfires are now tormenting several Mediterranean countries. According to the monitoring page maintained by the European Commission, there are fires in Italy and Greece at least in Spain and Croatia.

Temperatures in southern Europe have already risen to over 30 degrees for weeks. Warming and drying soil provides a suitable platform for wildfires to ignite and spread.

However, some of the fires are suspected to have been set on purpose.

How do wildfires start?

Firefighting helicopters fly over a wildfire in western Athens near an oil refinery on July 19.

Wildfires can be roughly divided into fires that ignite naturally and fires that ignite as a result of human activity.

Basically, for a wildfire to start and develop, in addition to dry terrain and oxygen in the air, heating is needed, which eventually causes ignition and burning.

The last mentioned of these can happen so to speak naturally, as for example as a result of a lightning strike. Lightning causes the majority of wildfires that ignite naturally.

Climate change is considered to be one of the most significant factors behind lightning-causing thunderstorms and other extreme weather phenomena.

Hotter and longer summers as a result of global warming also warm the earth’s surface. High temperatures and little rain leave the terrain and vegetation dry, which also contributes to the ignition of the terrain.

For example, the United States Meteorological and Oceanographic Organization NOAA’s (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), studies show that climate change is creating ever warmer and drier conditions, leading to longer and more active wildfires.

People watched as the terrain erupted near Athens on July 19.

There was a forest fire in France in June.

Wildfires can also be ignited as a result of human activity, which can mean, for example, a vehicle catching fire, cigarette butts thrown into nature or a campfire escaping.

For example, in the United States, at least 85 percent of wildfires have been attributed directly or indirectly to human activity, by the National Park Service the data tells.

However, deliberate arson is more common than those mentioned above. For example, recent fires in Corfu have been held intentionally ignited. In 2022 in Greece nine people were arrested on suspicion of starting a wildfire.

Environmental organization WWF according to the report, globally only about four percent of wildfires are caused by natural causes. In all other cases, the cause of wildfires is either direct or indirect human action.

In addition, made in the United States from wildfires in California analysis has shown that man-made wildfires are stronger and more destructive than those caused by nature, as they spread more than twice as fast.

Also climate change and with it, increased temperatures and prolonged drought have simultaneously been a key factor in increasing the risk of wildfires in the western United States over the past two decades, according to NOAA.

Wildfires and forest fires themselves also release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. As a result, the warming climate leads to the drying out of the forests and thus to the deterioration of their condition, which increases the susceptibility of the forests to fire. The number and extent of fires increase, creating a self-repeating cycle.

According to the WWF, for example, it is estimated that about 15% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the world are caused by wildfires.

Firefighters worked in the Canary Islands, Spain on July 16.

Self wildfire can be divided into three stages. Usually, dry grass or other undergrowth catches fire first. If the fire spreads to the tops of the trees, the fire will start to spread faster. At this stage, the fire is increasingly difficult to control and may spread out of control.

Extinguishing the July wildfires in Greece has made it difficult strong wind. In Rhodes, for example, fires have spread out of control in many places.

According to the WWF, the annual average amount of burned land in the Mediterranean region has quadrupled since the 1960s. Wildfires in Mediterranean countries are almost exclusively human-caused, either accidentally or intentionally. Combined with the extreme heat and the fires that start or are lit in the dried out forests, they spread quickly.

WWF estimates in its report that the risk of wildfires in the southern Mediterranean will remain high all year round from the middle of the current century. Currently, the risk of wildfires in the area is concentrated in the summer months.

Deer in a charred forest near Asklipeio on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25.