20 US states received health warnings over smoke from wildfires in Canada

Detroit, Chicago and Washington are among the cities in 20 US states that received air quality alerts this Wednesday (June 28, 2023). The unsanitary conditions, according to IQAir, occur because of smoke from wildfires in Canada that continue to spread in the United States. The information is from washington post.

According to data released by the IQAir, a Swiss air quality and cleanliness monitoring company, an exceptionally rare Code Brown was recorded in Decatur, Illinois, during midday (local time) this 4th (28.jun). This is the worst level on the scale and is considered hazardous to human health. Other locations in Southeast Michigan also briefly reached the milestone during the day.

Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Iowa were some of the cities that entered this Wednesday (28.jun) in the Purple Code, considered very unhealthy and with an increased risk to the health of the general public, according to the IQAir.

Air quality alerts related to smoke from wildfires were in effect in parts of 20 states, reaching nearly ⅓ of the US population. In New York, an alert goes into effect at midnight this Wednesday (June 28).

Outdoor events and activities are limited again. “Unhealthy air will continue today due to wildfires in Canada. Limit outdoor activities and exercise, especially those who are sensitive to smoke.”tweeted the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.