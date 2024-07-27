Wildfires | A wall of fire a hundred meters high hit a city in Canada, pictures show the devastation

Wildfires|More rescuers from abroad had also been alerted to the mountain town of Jasper, which was ravaged by a wildfire.

Canada’s The atmosphere in Jasper, a mountain town popular with tourists in the province of Alberta, was apocalyptic on Friday and Saturday.

The city was covered in a thick layer of ash. The destruction was visible everywhere.

The massive wildfire raging in the area even melted parts of cars with its heat. Worst of all, the wildfire destroyed the residents’ homes, many of which were left with nothing but ashes, except perhaps for some random items.

Burnt buses and cars.

Melted plastic chairs on the ruins of the Maligne Lodge hotel destroyed by wildfire.

On Saturday, the news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on the extent of the damage BBC.

The worst damage was caused on Wednesday. That’s when a hundred-meter wall of fire swept through the town of Jasper, the BBC reports.

The remains of the Anglican Church on Friday in Jasper.

Stuff had been piled up on the street edges on Friday to slow down the spread of possible new fires to the structures of the houses.

Damages the extent has not yet been fully ascertained, as the fires destroyed the city for several days.

About 25,000 people were evacuated from the city and the nearby national park due to the wildfire.

The heat melted metal parts of some cars.

Authorities announced Friday that the wildfire destroyed 358 of the city’s total of 1,113 buildings. However, the most important infrastructure, such as the Jasper Hospital, managed to be spared, according to the information provided by the authorities so far.

The year 2023 was the worst in the history of wildfires in Canada. At that time, wildfires broke records in Canada for the size of the burned land area, the number of people evacuated and the costs caused by firefighting operations.

Jasper National Park is one of Canada’s top tourist destinations with more than two million annual visitors.