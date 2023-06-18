Sunday, June 18, 2023
Wildfires | A forest fire in Espoo’s Nuuksio National Park

June 18, 2023
in World Europe
Wildfires | A forest fire in Espoo’s Nuuksio National Park

Forest fires are the forest’s natural way of regeneration, so there is no harm to the national park from the fire.

Espoo A forest is burning in the Rajakallio area of ​​Nuuksio National Park. The fire department has demarcated a hectare-sized area in Rajakallio where the fire is. Extinguishing work has been going on all Sunday evening.

The situation center of the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service tells HS that the area has challenging terrain and the fire site is difficult to reach. Otherwise, the extinguishing work has gone well.

The last parking lot in the Haukkalammi parking area is closed to the fire department.

Because the area is a national park, the rescue service has been in contact with Metsähallitus. However, a small forest fire is unlikely to be harmful to the national park, because the forest in Nuuksio is regularly restored by burning.

