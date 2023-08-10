Wildfires | A city popular with tourists was engulfed in flames in Hawaii, thousands left their homes – “Like in the wake of the end of the world”

36 people have died in wildfires, and the number of victims is expected to rise.

of Maui wildfires raging on the island of Hawaii have forced thousands to leave their homes. The fires started on Tuesday and spread quickly due to high winds.

In Lahaina, a city popular with tourists, wildfires have destroyed entire neighborhoods and 36 people have died. Tourists have been advised to stay away from the island.

“It’s not safe here,” Hawaii’s lieutenant governor Sylvia Luke told reporters the BBC by.

According to the authorities, 11,000 tourists had been evacuated from the island by Wednesday evening. The time difference between Hawaii and Finland is 13 hours behind.

The fire spread furiously in Lahaina.

Many of Maui’s roads were closed due to wildfires.

11,000 tourists have been evacuated from the island of Maui. Passengers waited for their flights at Kahului Airport on Wednesday.

On Wednesday The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 14 people from the sea in Lahaina, who had fled the uncontrollable raging fire and smoke into the waves.

“This is the worst disaster I have ever seen. All of Lahaina has burned to the ground. The place is like after the end of the world”, a resident who fled the city Mason Jarvi told news agency Reuters.

Jarvi suffers from burns that he got while cycling past the flames to save his dog.

Wildfires destroyed entire neighborhoods in Lahaina.

Aerial view of the coast of Lahaina on Wednesday. The pilot who controlled the helicopter described to the news channel CNN that the area looked like it had been “bombed in the war”.

They live in Lahaina Mark and Maureen Stefl told for CNN that he lost his home to wildfires already for the second time in five years. The last time Steflie’s house burned down was in 2018 Hurricane Lane in the pieces spread.

“We just got our house the way we wanted it, and now this happened.”

In addition to their home, the couple also lost their cat and dog, who were inside the house when the fire engulfed it.

Wildfires are also spreading in the Kihei area on Maui.

In Lahaina, wildfires have also destroyed the city’s historic areas.

On Maui five evacuation centers have been opened, which according to local authorities are full to capacity.

Wildfires have not yet been extinguished, and search and rescue operations are also ongoing. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has said that the number of victims is expected to increase.

The assessment of the extent of the damage is also still in progress. Lahaina is home to many culturally and historically important buildings.