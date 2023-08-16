More than 6,500 residents of Canada’s Northwest Territories have been evacuated due to wildfires raging in the area, reports the BBC Wednesday. The province is in a state of emergency proclaimed and called on at least five communities to leave their homes.

The fire came within 12 miles of Yellowknife, the largest settlement in the Northwest Territories, with a population of about 20,000. There, too, residents must prepare to leave, locals write authorities. The village of Enterprise in the south of the province has been engulfed in the fire.

“My heart breaks for the people of Northwest Territories,” writes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X (formerly Twitter). He announces help from the national government and the army.

Record burning

In Northwest Territories alone this year, according to the Canadian government 21,000 square kilometers affected by fires, more than half the surface of the Netherlands. Of the 268 fires that have raged in the sparsely populated province this year, 32 have been extinguished so far.

Canada is battling exceptionally large wildfires this year. Although the number of fires per year is gradually decreasing, the burned area is larger than ever this year. Earlier this summer, fires in Quebec caused tens of thousands of evacuations and smoke nuisance in millions of cities.