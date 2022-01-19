‘Madam Chairman, as one of the lackeys of power, as Mr Wilders calls the press in the Netherlands, it is actually not fitting for me to criticize that same Mr Wilders. However, I would like to take this opportunity to comment on his actions at the start of the debate on the government statement.

What struck me in the first place was that Mr Wilders always sees an opportunity to immediately redirect such a broadly intended debate to his own person, that proud man who has consistently stood up for freedom of expression and whose security has thus been for eighteen years. is threatened.

As far as I’m concerned, Mr Wilders need not show any gratitude for the fact that the Dutch state has protected him optimally all these years – and apparently with success, because so far no peroxidized hair has hurt him. I say this with some emphasis because Mr Wilders has been constantly suggesting lately that the VVD is ‘trying to destroy him’. Like this tweeted he on December 30, 2021: ‘A VVD member of Turkish descent on Justice. And let’s just hope she doesn’t lift my security, because of course they prefer to see me disappear under the grass.’

When asked, Mr. Wilders stated in this Chamber that he is ‘completely right with that tweet’ and that he also literally meant that the VVD ‘would prefer to see him disappear under the grass’. I must conclude from this that Mr Wilders suspects his former party of wanting to have him murdered.

May I speak here of a serious allegation, so serious in fact that the VVD could hold him accountable for it? Not that I recommend this to the VVD, because Mr Wilders would make it a pathetic number for years to come: he, the principled defender of free speech, who has to defend himself in ‘a political trial’ against the almighty state.

Mr Wilders bases his insinuation on the fact that the VVD has appointed a convicted member of the Hofstad group, Soumaya Sahla, as an adviser. Mr Wilders does not want to believe that a person can repent. One can still understand that, in view of his own obstinate nature, which led him to the typical statement against Jesse Klaver: ‘I never take back words, you fool.’

But to suspect your former political allies of a murderous conspiracy with D66, where a sister of Sahla is in the House of Representatives faction, shows a not harmless form of paranoia that gradually makes Mr. Wilders ripe for inclusion, naturally unforced, in a psychiatric hospital.

The chance of Mr. Wilders’ recovery seems small to me, because he will also suspect many members of the VVD, D66, GroenLinks and the PvdA among the supervisors in that hospital, who often carry out excavation work in the lawn behind the home.

Should a new director be appointed there, then Mrs Kaag, who may have resigned by then in The Hague, does not seem to me to be a suitable candidate.

Unfortunately, I have to leave it at this, chairman, I have to go home because, like Thierry Baudet, I suddenly feel various coughing fits and other flu symptoms’ coming on.”

