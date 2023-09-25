The PVV’s first ten candidates for the House of Representatives elections include three newcomers. In addition to the highest new entrant Van Meetelen at 3, the Limburg parliamentarian René Claassen is at 6. The faction leader of the PVV in the Senate Marjolijn Faber switches to the House of Representatives and is at 7.

PVV leader Geert Wilders announced his new electoral list on Monday evening. In recent years, the same names have often returned, but this year there are a few newcomers in an eligible position. Van Meetelen was on the electoral list for the PVV for the Provincial Council of North Brabant earlier this year, but did not make it.

A number of veterans are not coming back. Earlier, Sietse Fritsma and Machiel de Graaf announced that they did not want to return to Parliament. In August, Lilian Helder transferred to the BBB. On Monday evening, Harm Beertema also announced that he would not return after the elections. He was dissatisfied with the low place that Wilders had given him on the electoral list and withdrew. He and Wilders are also said to have grown too far apart ‘on content and on matters that affect the party organization’.