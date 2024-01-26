podcastThere are rumblings within the VVD and leader Dilan Yesilgöz has a lot to prove in the near future. Meanwhile, the formation continues, in complete radio silence. Or not? Geert Wilders cannot resist causing some unrest. And what can already be seen in the House of Representatives of the alliance of PVV, NSC, BBB and VVD?
Tobias den Hartog
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Wilders39 #license #plate #coalition #pressure
Leave a Reply