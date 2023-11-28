Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

The first prober had to resign due to allegations of fraud. Now an experienced minister is tasked with examining the possibility of a coalition in the Netherlands.

The Hague – After the election victory of the right-wing populist Geert Wilders and his PVV, the formation of a government in the Netherlands is now to begin on a second attempt. After talks with leading representatives of other parties, Wilders on Tuesday (November 28th) commissioned former Education and Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk to act as a mediator in exploratory talks to form a government coalition. Wilders said he “thought it was a good idea to elect someone from another party.”

A first attempt failed because the first explorer, Gom van Strien, a member of the radical right-wing Wilders party, resigned due to fraud allegations.

Sondierer has to resign due to fraud allegations

Van Strien resigned from his role in building a new governing coalition on Monday (November 27) amid allegations of fraud, throwing the process of forming a new government into turmoil before it had even begun.

Van Strien announced his resignation after media reported allegations of fraud at his former company. The “unrest” surrounding the reports and the time needed to respond appropriately “do not fit with my work” as a mediator, van Strien explained. He therefore informed Wilders and the President of Parliament of his resignation from the task. Van Strien should have formally started talks on forming a coalition on Monday and met with party leaders.

The new explorer Plasterk is expected to hold talks with all group leaders and present his report on December 5th. Only then can the substantive discussions between the possible new coalition parties begin.

Geert Wilders, leader of the right-wing extremist party PVV (Party for Freedom). © Peter Dejong/dpa

Wilders surprise winner in Netherlands election

Wilders’ PVV was the one Surprise winner of the Dutch elections last Wednesday (November 22), showing a stunning rightward shift in Dutch politics that sent shockwaves across Europe. Wilders was long an outsider, largely shunned by the established parties. Now he is at the center of efforts to form a new governing coalition.

Traditionally, it is now his turn to form a coalition and for a majority he needs at least two parties. The only realistic partners are the right-wing liberal VVD of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the new center party New Social Contract.

Forming a government after the Netherlands election difficult

Forming a government is traditionally difficult in the Netherlands due to the highly fragmented political system. Four or more parties are often needed to form a government. The already not easy task becomes even more complicated for Wilders Dilan Yeşilgöz, the chairwoman of the long-standing bourgeois-conservative ruling party VVD, said she did not want to join the government. However, they would tolerate a right-wing minority government.

Wilders once again declared his willingness to negotiate: “The voters want me to do my best to get to the negotiating tableand then in whatever way I will be involved in the state government.” The right-wing populist had assured that he wanted to put his highly controversial demands, such as a ban on the Koran and the closure of mosques, on hold. (so with dpa/afp)