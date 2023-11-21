Home page politics

Europe is looking forward to the Netherlands: who will win the early elections and follow in Mark Rutte’s footsteps is still completely open. The news ticker.

Head-to-head race expected: Who will be the strongest force in the Netherlands?

Tension on election night: First forecasts and projections in the evening

This news ticker for the Netherlands election is constantly updated.

The Hague – The Netherlands is electing a new parliament – ​​two years earlier than planned. The previous four-party coalition collapsed in July. The reason was a dispute over migration policy. As a result, he resigned right-wing liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was head of government of the Netherlands for almost 13 years, unexpectedly announced his retirement from politics. However, he wants to remain in office until a new government takes office.

Around 13.3 million eligible voters are now called upon to cast their votes. In the Netherlands the party landscape is extremely fragmented. The hurdles to entering parliament are low. After this election, more than a dozen parties will most likely be represented in the second chamber of parliament – with 150 seats for MPs.

There is a close race in the Netherlands election

According to the latest polls for the Dutch election, a neck-and-neck race is expected. For the first time, right-wing populist Geert Wilders and his Party for Freedom (PVV) could become the strongest force. The well-known anti-Islamist Wilders had been emphatically mild in the election campaign out of hope of participating in the government – and has recently caught up significantly. As with the collapse of the Rutte government, the issue of migration plays a major role in this election.

The right-wing liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) is roughly on a par with Wilder’s party. Whose Top candidate Dilan Yeşilgöz wants to be the successor to her party colleague Mark Rutte and the first woman to head the Dutch government.

Dilan Yeşilgöz (l.) from the VVD and Frans Timmermans from PvdA/GL take part in a TV debate on the Dutch elections in Rotterdam. © Koen van Weel/AFP

Also the electoral alliance of the Social Democrats and Greens (PvdA/GL) with the top candidate and former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans opportunities are attributed. Even Pieter Omtzigt, whose NSC party is only a few months old, can have his hopes up. However, according to the polls, no party will be able to win an absolute majority.

First forecast and projections for the Dutch election in the evening

A coalition of at least three parties will probably be necessary for a majority. The leading candidate from the strongest force in parliament is traditionally tasked with finding a government. The choice is completely open – but complicated and lengthy negotiations are already expected.

Polling stations close at 9 p.m. Forecasts are expected immediately after polls close. Projections will then be published that are intended to provide an ever more accurate picture of the election results. (lrg/dpa)