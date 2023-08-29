with videoThe Public Prosecution Service is demanding 12 years in prison against a Pakistani former cricketer who put a cash prize on Geert Wilders’ head. “Latif has tried to persuade other people to kill Wilders. His words have a lot of impact in Pakistan. That deserves a severe punishment.” Wilders himself told the court about the impact of the threats. “My freedom of speech is the only freedom I have left.”



Aug 29, 2023

The court will rule in two weeks, on Monday 11 September. Wilders said in a response that he was happy with the stated demand of the Public Prosecution Service. “I do not expect this gentleman to actually go to jail, but it is still a strong signal. The fact that he is not here is of course a big middle finger to us.”

The fact that Latif will not go to jail is because the Netherlands has no legal treaty with Pakistan. Wilders: ,,The Pakistani government will not cooperate with his extradition. Apparently they think what he has done is normal there, they even applaud it. I call on the cabinet to address the Pakistani government on this. After all, this is a parliamentarian.”

‘Rule of law seriously shaken’

Former cricket pro Khalid Latif is suspected by the judiciary in the Netherlands of attempting to provoke murder, sedition and threats. The Pakistani posted a video online in 2018, in which he put a price of more than 20,000 euros on the head of the PVV leader. This threat was in response to Wilders' plan to organize a cartoon competition about the prophet Mohammed.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, with his call, Latif has 'enormously undermined our democratic process'. If someone had responded to his call, it would not only have taken Wilders' life and caused suffering for the next of kin, but would also have seriously shaken the rule of law, according to the judiciary. The latter has an aggravating effect. The officer also referred to an earlier attempt by a Pakistani to harm Wilders. He was arrested in The Hague and also sentenced.

Neither Latif nor his lawyer was present. In April, the Netherlands submitted a request for legal assistance, both through the Dutch ambassador in Pakistan and through the Pakistani ambassador in the Netherlands. That led nowhere, just like a request from the Public Prosecution Service four years ago to question him. Justice has considered contacting Latif via a Facebook message, but the Minister of Justice put a stop to that.

Wig and mustache

Wilders himself was present at the case. He sat alone in the front row, the sixth of ten seats, right under the noses of the judges. During his right to speak, Wilders explained the circumstances under which he has to live because of all the threats – ‘a thousand a year’.

"The day I lost my freedoms is etched in my memory. In November 2004 I was taken from my home in Venlo by a heavily armed police team. Since then I have never been home. For months I lived with my wife in a prison, in a barracks, in a police station. I had to dress up in mustaches and wigs. Now when I'm picked up from my safe house by blinded cars, and when the sirens go on, I just put on my airpods. I can no longer do many things that are normal for other people. Get some air, empty the mailbox, take the car away for a while, go somewhere spontaneously, go somewhere alone. That never got used to. That is heavy, you should know."



Get some air, empty the mailbox, take the car away for a while, go somewhere spontaneously, go somewhere alone. That’s not in it for me and I never get used to it Geert Wilders

He called on the judges to convict Latif. “That would be a strong signal to others who do something like this. That they don’t get away with it. Even if Latif never ends up behind bars in the Netherlands, it is clear to others that this is not just allowed in the Netherlands, that it is seen and is not without consequences.”

He also called on the judiciary to also prosecute those who have issued so-called fatwas against him – the Pakistani clerics Jalali and Rizvi. “They have much more impact than the call of this Mr. Latif.”

Finally, he also had a message for the former cricketer. "Who knows, he will hear or read what I say later. Mr. Latif, as long as I live and breathe, you won't stop me. What you have done is abject and will not silence me, even when it comes to your ideology and prophet. My freedom of speech is the only freedom left to me. You will not take that away from me, never."

Talented

Khalid Latif was a very talented cricketer as a teenager. He made his debut at the age of fourteen, and as captain he led the Pakistan under-19 team to a world title. As a senior, the super talent never really managed to become a star. His career ended with a suspension following allegations of match-fixing.

The threats against Wilders date from after that. Although Latif was not an outspoken topper, the impact of his words in Pakistan should not be underestimated, says cricket expert John van Vliet. "Even as captain of a junior team that becomes world champion, you certainly gain fame in a cricket country like Pakistan. Compare it with football in the Netherlands. The players of the team that won the youth European Championship in 2006 and 2007 have also become very famous. If one of them comes up with a striking statement, it would also attract a lot of attention from us."

In any case, Latif does not seem to have become very rich in his career. In the conscious threatening video, he states that he would pay more money than 21,000 euros if he had that. According to the Public Prosecution Service, there is no doubt that it was Latif who posted the video.