Wilder Medina He is one of the former players most remembered by fans of Deportes Tolima and Independiente Santa Fe, the two Colombian professional soccer clubs where he showed his best level, although he wore the shirt of seven other teams in the country.

The Antioqueño is now dedicated to doing social work and motivating children and young people.

On a recent visit to Ibagué (Tolima), the retired soccer player experienced a tense moment since he was very close to the place where an activity with children and young people was taking place. A fight broke out between several men, who attacked each other with daggers and machetes.

This event occurred in the La Gaviota neighborhood, where he also shared with athletes who played in the sector’s sports center.

On his Instagram account, Medina shared a video in which he recounted what happened and, in addition, rejected this type of manifestation of violence because the most affected are young people.

“Mostricos, I went to a popular neighborhood in Ibagué and this is how these young people received me, wanting to take their lives for drugs, alcohol, God knows why, they don’t know how valuable life is,” Medina said on his social networks.

The retired soccer player said that, fortunately, the fight left no one injured, and after a few long seconds, the men involved stopped attacking each other and left the scene. After this Medina was able to continue sharing with children and young people.

Medina confessed that he lied to the country

Wilder Medina was a danger for the goalkeepers of the other teams in the national tournament. However, the soccer player born in Puerto Nare (Antioquia) 42 years ago, simultaneously played a separate game against the consumption of marijuana, alcohol and unbridled partying.

Medina, who retired from professional soccer in 2017, recently confessed that three years ago “he lied to Colombia” by stating in the renowned showbiz program Networkof Snail Televisionwho no longer used narcotic substances.

“I lied to ‘Network’, to Colombia and to myself. When we did the interview I was up late, I wasn’t doing well, I was still on my bad path of alcohol and drugs. I saw the interview again recently and I said to myself: ‘Why not confess that I was wrong?’” He stated in a new interview with the program in question.

According to the former player himself, who debuted in professional football for the Rionegro team in 1998 and had outstanding performances in Tolima, between 2008 and 2012, and in Santa Fe in 2013 and 2014, his life took a 180-degree turn when About two years ago, he met his current partner, Yajaira, who has allowed him to have a change for the better in his life.

