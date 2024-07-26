The former footballer Wilder Medina He reappeared on social media to talk about his well-known addiction, which he managed to overcome with great effort.

Wilder’s story is well known, due to the difficulties he went through and which at the time affected his social, family and sporting life.

New message from Wilder

Now, Wilder, now far from professional football, uses his social media spaces to send thoughtful messages to the people who follow him and who, perhaps, need some advice.

This time, the former footballer was clear and direct. I recounted in a short video that he would wake up and not control his anxiety due to the consumption of some hallucinogenic substance.

Faced with this, his new message is: “Monster, did you wake up with a great desire to hit him, with anxiety? Don’t worry, it happened to me the same, I woke up wanting to hit him, to see if there was enough grass, leather, and if there wasn’t, I had to call the peasant, it was a daily mistake, but today I invite you to take up new habits, stick to God instead.”

Medina is a renowned former footballer who shined with his goals for teams such as Deportes Tolima and Independiente Santa Fe.

He scored 88 goals in 212 professional games, was a star in Tolima and Santa Fe and was on the verge of making the Colombian national team for a reason he now recognizes: “I got myself out.”

