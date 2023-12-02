Wilder Medina He is one of the ex-footballers remembered in the recent Independiente Santa Fe era, where he made a name for himself with his goals.

Now in retirement, and dedicated to giving lectures and speaking out on social networks, Wilder continues to have a connection with the cardinal team.

Medina was champion with Santa Fe of the League in 2014 and of the Super League in 2013. He was also a player for Deportes Tolima, Fortaleza, Patriotas, Huila, among other teams in Colombian soccer.

In his personal life, Medina was a victim of drug and alcohol addiction, hitting rock bottom on several occasions, which earned him dismissals and sanctions.

Now, Medina reappeared and gave some statements in which he analyzed the difficult present that Santa Fe is experiencing, which was left out of the fight in the current championship, but has been going through a bad sporting moment for some time.

“Very sad with what has been happening with Santa Fe, four seasons without qualifying in the finals… A restructuring has to come from the management side. They have to know how to hire, if they know how to hire, surely, Santa Fe will be champion again, because it is a great team, the first champion of Colombian professional soccer, champion of the Sudamericana, of the Suruga Bank, they cannot forget that… The Players who arrive have to sweat their shirts.”Medina said in statements to Pulzo media.

Regarding his current situation, Wílder gave details of what he does: “I dedicate myself to social networks, to making content with neighborhood football with the ‘Goal Monster’, to giving motivational talks, personal improvement, sports, taking care of my image , advertising in small companies. The truth is, my life changed, it took a complete turn and I feel excellent the way I am now,” he said.

