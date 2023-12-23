New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker defeated American Deontay Wilder in a 12-round fight by unanimous decision. The fight took place in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Thus, Parker won the WBC international champion and WBO intercontinental heavyweight champion.

On the other hand, Wilder's loss means that he will not be able to fight British boxer Anthony Joshua, since they would have fought if they had won their last fights.

He commented on his loss to Parker at the boxing event.

“Did I do enough in this fight to win? Yes, I did, but I was a little late. He did a great job of avoiding my punches,” journalist Michael Benson quotes Wilder as saying on his social network X (formerly Twitter).

Wilder stressed that he would not make any excuses for the last fight.

Earlier in the day, Bivol defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) title by defeating Arthur in Riyadh. The Russian fighter won by unanimous decision. He also won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) title.

Before the fight, Bivol told Izvestia that he spends the last hours before the fight in a calm environment, since at this time it is important to concentrate and not pay attention to the information background.