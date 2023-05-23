The action seems to follow the discussions of the trade unions with the management of VDL on Monday. The employees would not be happy with the outcome of those negotiations on a new social plan. The unions are considering new steps. They want to discuss how to proceed with the members one of the next few days. Other than that, they don’t make any announcements.

It is not the first time that a wildcat strike has broken out at Nedcar. A few weeks ago there was also a wildcat strike that lasted for two days, and was eventually followed by a regular strike. The parties then agreed to new negotiations, which started on Monday, but according to sources around the unions, would have come to nothing. “They sat around the table for 7 hours, but nothing came of it,” said a member of the Belgian trade union ABVV on Tuesday.

The unions want an improved social plan in the run-up to the expected mass layoffs, because a contract with BMW for the production of MINIs in Born expires early next year and no successor has been found.

