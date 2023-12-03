Wildberries: in 2021, scammers stole 385 million rubles from the company

In 2021, scammers were able to steal more than 385 million rubles from Wildberries. About this company representative told RBC.

Criminals took advantage of a “hole” in the payment system. They opened their own store on the site and filled it with goods such as certificates for tourist trips or guitar courses. Then the attackers completed the purchase of their own goods, but did not make payment. Wildberries recorded the fact of purchase and transferred their own money to the “sellers”, after which the scammers could only cash it out.

In total, about 50 people participated in such schemes. Nine of them were convicted, and five more were charged. The criminal investigation continues.

In September it became known that Wildberries sellers suffered more than 20 million rubles due to a new scam scheme. Within its framework, the accounts of entrepreneurs were hacked, the real cost of things on the site was reduced, and a catalog of non-existent goods was created at low prices, which consumers bought en masse.