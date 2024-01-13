Wildberries press service: sellers will be compensated for damage caused by a fire in a warehouse

Wildberries is currently calculating the amount of damage from a fire at a warehouse in Shushary in St. Petersburg. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the company’s press service. Representatives of the marketplace also noted that all sellers will receive compensation for lost or damaged goods.

“Today there was a fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Shushary. At 7:20 a.m. there were 1,200 people in the warehouse. The fire alarm went off and an evacuation was carried out. Emergency Ministry personnel arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations at 11:15, the fire was localized. The company provides all necessary assistance to the Ministry of Emergency Situations,” the company said.

Products placed in the warehouse in Shushary are hidden from the marketplace window. Wildberries promised to repeat customer orders or return money if there is no analogue of the product.

Sellers will receive compensation for damaged or lost items. The damage will be covered, its extent is being determined. The rest of the company's warehouses are operating as normal, the next deliveries to Shushary have been redirected to other warehouses Wildberries press service

“Elimination of the fire at the warehouse in Shushary continues – the situation is under the control of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The causes of the fire are being determined. Contracts with performers in warehouses will not be terminated – they will be able to continue cooperation with the company,” they added.

On the morning of January 13, a major fire occurred in the warehouse of the Wildberries marketplace in St. Petersburg. Its area reached 70 thousand square meters. A few hours later, firefighters managed to localize the fire. The preliminary cause of the fire was an electrical wiring fault.