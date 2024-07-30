Wildberries owner Bakalchuk confirmed that she filed a divorce lawsuit

Tatyana Bakalchuk, owner of the Wildberries marketplace, filed a lawsuit against her husband, Vladislav Bakalchuk. This was reported by the press service of the courts of general jurisdiction of the city of Moscow.

The subject of the claim filed by the CEO of Wildberries is the claims arising from family legal relations Press service of the courts of general jurisdiction of the city of Moscow

The claim was filed with the capital’s Savelovsky Court. At present, a decision on accepting the claim for proceedings has not been made, the press service added.

On July 23, Tatyana Bakalchuk announced the start of divorce proceedings with her husband Vladislav, who owns one percent of the company. She also stated that her husband does not participate in the management of Wildberries.

I confirm that I have officially filed a claim to the court for divorce from Vladislav Tatyana Bakalchuk owner of Wildberries

On July 23, Vladislav Bakalchuk said that his wife had not taken the initiative to start divorce proceedings. He admitted that he idealized Tatyana and built his life around her.

The businessman said he did not regret the lack of a marriage contract. He suggested that it would be better to do so that “everyone has what they have.” Bakalchuk recalled that he and his wife have seven children and expressed hope that the family would be preserved.

Bakalchuk told her version of the conflict with her husband

On July 24, Bakalchuk said that she and her children were doing well, while her husband was misleading other people. According to the businesswoman, she was very sorry that family difficulties had become a subject of public discussion.

I don’t understand why and for what purpose Vladislav misleads other people. Both me and the children are doing well. I am very sorry that family difficulties have become public knowledge. Tatyana Bakalchuk owner of Wildberries

The start of divorce proceedings in the family of the founders of the Wildberries marketplace became known on July 23. The first to announce the problems was Vladislav Bakalchuk, who turned to the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov for help. The husband complained that Tatyana had fallen under the influence of the owners of Russ Outdoor Levon and Robert Mirzoyan, who are allegedly trying to take over the business by deception.

Bakalchuk later denied this statement. “This is not a hostile takeover. This is a divorce,” she said, noting that all actions were agreed upon with her husband from the very beginning.