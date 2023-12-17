Bakalchuk reported that the Wildberries marketplace has entered the Chinese market

Founder and owner of Wildberries Tatyana Bakalchuk in an interview with RBC reportedthat the marketplace has entered the Chinese market.

“Now we are starting to work with manufacturers and sellers from China – they will directly supply their products to our site for all countries of our presence,” said the entrepreneur.

Bakalchuk emphasized that Russian business remains a priority, and the expansion of the marketplace’s coverage will not affect it. Currently, the company's activities abroad generate about ten percent of its total turnover. Wildberries operates in Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Israel and Azerbaijan. 90 percent of the turnover comes from Russia.

At the beginning of December, it was reported that delivery on the Wildberries marketplace was once again paid due to overload of order pick-up points (POPs). In addition, if you refuse the goods, you will also need to pay for return shipping. In addition, there is an additional fee for returning an order.