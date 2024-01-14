Wildberries were unable to reach 54 employees of the burned warehouse

Wildberries were unable to reach 54 employees of a warehouse that burned down in St. Petersburg. It was reported that contact with dozens of workers was lost RIA News in company.

Wildberries representatives explained that some employees left personal belongings in the warehouse, including mobile phones, in order to quickly and safely leave the fire scene.

Earlier it was reported that after the fire at the Wildberries warehouse, investigators opened a criminal case. Experts will find out whether the warehouse located in the village of Shushary had the necessary permits to operate.

A fire at one of the largest warehouses of the Wildberries marketplace started on January 13. At that moment, there were about a thousand people in the building, and a 22-year-old girl was injured. The open burning was extinguished only on January 14.