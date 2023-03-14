Wildberries employees decided to storm the marketplace office due to fines for product substitution

Wildberries employees gathered to go on strike because of the new policy of the Russian markteplace. This is reported Base.

According to the new offer, the holders of the points of issue of orders (PVZ) were deprived of the right to challenge the substitutions. In particular, if the buyer returns the defective item back to the pickup point, the full cost of the goods is withheld from their owners. In addition, they are obliged to pay the entire price of the product if another item was found in the received parcel through no fault of theirs. According to employees, write-offs for substitutions began on March 9.

In addition, Wildberries employees note that when defective goods are sent to the warehouse, there are no guarantees that they will be withdrawn from circulation, which means that other holders of pick-up points may again face fines. For this reason, about 7,000 disgruntled workers decided to storm the main office of the marketplace in the hope of softening the new rules.

In January, Wildberries also began taking money from customers for returning defective goods, which is why the buyers turned to Rospotrebnadzor with a request to check the company’s actions. The department responded to the complaints of the Russians with a statement about the illegality of such actions by Wildberries.