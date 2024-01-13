Wildberries said that the burned warehouse received a document of compliance

The Wildberries marketplace denied the information that the warehouse in St. Petersburg, which burned down on Saturday, January 13, did not have documents confirming its compliance with all necessary requirements. The company's press service reported this RBC.

The press service said in a statement that the organization received a conclusion from the State Construction Supervision Authority, indicating that the warehouse in Shushary complies with urban planning, fire and other safety requirements based on the results of the inspection. “To obtain it, a commission is always created, which includes specialists from Rostechnadzor, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Gosstroynadzor, electrical network and fire safety inspectors. Within the framework of the commission, representatives of the departments confirmed the full compliance of the facility with the design documentation and checked the functionality of the warning and fire extinguishing systems,” company representatives noted, adding that within the framework of the commission, tests of automatic fire extinguishing and warning systems were carried out.

Earlier, the State Construction Supervision Authority of St. Petersburg stated that Wildberries did not apply for permission to commission a warehouse in the Pushkinsky district. The department's message clarified that it first issued a permit for the construction of a warehouse complex with an area of ​​105.8 thousand square meters in Shushary, and then – for compliance of the constructed facility with the requirements of the documentation. The next step should have been permission to put into operation, but the company did not apply for it.

The preliminary cause of the fire at the St. Petersburg warehouse was identified as a faulty electrical wiring. It is known that the fire alarm there was turned off due to frequent false alarms.