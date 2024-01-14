Wildberries is looking for 16 employees from a burnt warehouse in Shushary

Wildberries clarified the number of employees who were not in touch after a fire at a warehouse in Shushary. The marketplace's press service reported this to Lenta.ru.

“We are currently identifying 16 people,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that Wildberries were unable to reach 54 employees of a warehouse that burned down in St. Petersburg.

The reasons for the lack of communication with employees were explained

There were about a thousand people in the warehouse when the fire started. Presumably, some employees did not contact the employer because they left their mobile phones in the area for storing personal belongings in order to quickly and safely leave the scene of the emergency.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened one criminal case under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of Power”. Law enforcement officials will determine whether the warehouse located in the village of Shushary had the necessary permits to operate. According to preliminary information, the building did not have permission to be put into operation.

Wildberries promised to compensate losses to buyers and sellers

Starting January 15, Wildberries will begin issuing partial compensation to sellers whose goods were burned in a fire. “We will need some time to complete the damage assessment,” the company said. The marketplace reported that to establish the exact amount of compensation, the store will verify information from electronic accounting systems and conduct an inspection of the warehouse after clearance from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Wildberries also noted that damaged goods will not reach customers.

Later, a businessman from St. Petersburg complained that a batch of sex toys burned at his Wildberries warehouse in Shushary. The seller clarified that the fire destroyed dildos and artificial vaginas worth 600 thousand rubles. It turned out that the entrepreneur runs a Telegram channel on which he teaches newcomers the secrets of doing business on marketplaces. In particular, he told us “how to open your own store and not worry that all your goods will burn.”

In total, almost nine percent of all the retailer’s orders were shipped from the Wildberries warehouse in Shushary near St. Petersburg. According to Anton Bestugin, co-founder of the TOGO group of e-commerce companies, the point was one of the most convenient for the company in the northwestern region, so its loss looks quite significant for the business.