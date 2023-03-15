Wildberries fires workers participating in the strike due to fines for employees of pick-up points

The management of the Wildberries marketplace began to fire employees who are participating in the strike, which began due to the introduction of fines for pick-up points (PIU). This is reported Telegram-Baza channel with reference to the company’s employees.

It turned out that the online retailer began to deactivate the accounts of the owners of the pickup points who disagreed with the new policy. Thus, employees of the marketplace in Kemerovo were warned that their accounts would be blocked within an hour, and the GPC agreements would be terminated. At the same time, the personnel department will subsequently deal with those who worked under an employment contract.

In addition, the owners of distribution points also faced the termination of cooperation, who went to the Wildberries headquarters in Moscow on March 14 to discuss new fines. It is known that when blocking a pickup point, the management refers to clause 8.15 of the offer, which prohibits criticizing the retailer.

On March 14, part of the employees of the Wildberries pickup point decided to go on strike. The reason was the new policy of Wildberries: now, according to the offer, the holders of the PVZ were deprived of the right to challenge the substitutions. The Wildberries deny all allegations and say reports of a riot are exaggerated.

Information in the media about the situation with the marketplace is checked by employees of the prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region.