On May 11, the Wildberries press service told Izvestia that the company is open to dialogue with sellers who had previously been billed for unpaid promotion services on the site.

“Sellers arrived at one of the Demidov business centers, who were billed for unpaid promotion services on the site. We are open to dialogue, and all meetings are held in another business center on Avtozavodskaya [станции метро в Москве]”, — commented on the incident in the company.

Earlier that day, information appeared that the Wildberries databases had been hacked, and the amount of damage caused was 654.5 million rubles. The sellers staged a rally outside the company’s headquarters.

However, Wildberries explained the situation to Izvestia.

According to the press service, about 300 sellers of the online store used the services of “gray promotion”, as they were seduced by the attackers’ offer to allegedly increase their popularity through the Telegram bot. So, with the help of the bot, sellers used the services of advertising on the site, but did not pay for them, which caused significant damage to the company.

Representatives of Wildberries filed a complaint with law enforcement agencies to initiate a criminal case. The exact amount will be determined during the investigation.