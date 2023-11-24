RBC: Wildberries suffered billions of losses due to an inspection of the service center in Elektrostal

The Wildberries marketplace allowed entrepreneurs to lose billions of dollars due to a riot police inspection at a warehouse in Elektrostal, Moscow Region. This is reported by RBC with reference to the press service.

Company representatives said that eight thousand employees of the sorting center (SC) cannot start work. “Hundreds of thousands of sellers’ products are not being shipped to customers. This situation threatens billions of dollars in losses for entrepreneurs during the high season,” the publication’s interlocutors said.

The press service noted that the managers of the online market are in contact with law enforcement agencies. The investigation is currently ongoing.

On the morning of November 24, riot police conducted a raid at the Wildberries warehouse. Representatives of the Russian Guard were primarily interested in workers who were in Russia illegally, as well as those who had recently received Russian citizenship and decided not to register for military service. During the raid, security forces handed workers summonses to the military registration and enlistment office.