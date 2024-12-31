doping
The action of the World Anti-Doping Agency does not stop the trickle and the positive results for doping substances in long-distance athletics continue
Winning a large (100,000 euros) or small (10,000 euros) marathon solves the life of a Kenyan family or tribe for ten years
Poverty, need or hunger mixed with the economic incentives that athletics provides to its practitioners in Kenya have turned this sport and this country into the wild west. The extensive history of doping in athletics is limited to certain…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Wild #west #Kenya #athletes #suspended #doping
Leave a Reply