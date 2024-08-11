Home World

The situation on Italian beaches has escalated. Tenants went on strike, holidaymakers were left empty-handed. Laws and rules are causing uproar.

Rome – The situation in Italy is complex and has a direct impact on holidaymakers. The Italian government is the focus of criticism, especially from beach operators, who are planning a strike and some have already carried it out. The reason for this is an EU directive, a long-standing agreement among the Italians and a decision by Meloni and Draghi. Holidaymakers are innocent victims of this situation.

Beach tenants in Italy leave holidaymakers in front of closed gates – further actions planned

On August 9, beach tenants in Italy protested against the ultra-right government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a two-hour strike. They feel that she has let them down in the dispute over more competition on the beaches. Antonio Capacchione, the chairman of the tenants’ union SIB, announced the strike, according to the news agency ANSA Further days of protest were announced, namely August 19 and 29. In Apulia, customers were appeased with bread, tomatoes and brioche.

Capacchione even invited Meloni for a talk. “I have a popular beach in Margherita di Savoia, which is frequented by farmers and workers. Given that Meloni is in Puglia, I urge her to come and talk to me here,” said the union leader. However, he believes that the head of government lacks courage. In the meantime, absurdities such as a billionaire party in a small bay in Sardinia are causing further problems in Italy.

“The sea is for everyone”: Italian opponents of the tenants speak out

In many cases, the concessions for the beach resorts have been in the hands of families for generations. The almost 7,250 leaseholders offer a wide range of services, from umbrellas and sunbeds to showers, bars and restaurants. In some areas, such as Rimini on the Adriatic coast, around 90 percent of the beaches are in the hands of the leaseholders.

The power of the tenants, who often charge very high prices for sunbeds and umbrellas, has been sharply criticised by activists for free access to the beaches. Claudia Gazineo from the group Mare Libero (Free Sea) reported in Livorno on the Tuscan coast that the tenants in the area often block access to the beaches using illegal gates and turnstiles. “It’s absurd, because the sea is for everyone,” she said.

“Wild West” and “Guardians of the Sea” – Italian beach tenants explain their situation

The EU has been trying to force more competition on the beaches for more than a decade, but successive governments in Rome have not given in to this demand. Instead, many leases were automatically renewed. But that changed late last year when the leases expired following a ruling by Italy’s top administrative court. Since then, the leaseholders have been operating in a legal grey area. Their hopes that the government would introduce legislation to clarify the legal situation were dashed this week. The government decided not to address the issue before the end of the summer.

People are standing in front of locked doors at an Italian beach in Naples. The beach area was partially closed due to a strike on August 9. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

“It’s the Wild West. We need security. There is so much confusion,” complained Capacchione. “The entire business around beach tourism is in crisis,” said 62-year-old tenant Antonio Meneghini to the news agency AFPMeneghini still owns the concession for a stretch of coast west of Rome that his grandfather acquired in 1936. “We were guardians of the sea,” he said, “but now they say: ‘Thank you. You can go.'”

Meanwhile, there is also concern about a well-known Italian holiday resort – there, holidaymaker numbers have fallen by up to 15 percent. (credit with AFP)