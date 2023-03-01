HALEIWA, Hawaii — Twenty years ago, Keala Kennelly donned a race jersey and paddled into the waves at Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu, the heart of the surf mecca.

Back then, women surfing at Pipeline, a reef break that produces huge waves, were very notorious. A few women had surfed there in decades before, but Kennelly was still one of the few. No major competitions for professional female surfers were held at Pipeline.

Kennelly’s surfing was for the 2002 film “Wild Waves”, which featured a major women’s surfing competition at Pipeline. Casting directors called on some of the best surfers in the world.

“It had been a dream of mine to have a legitimate women’s event at Pipeline,” Kennelly said in Honolulu ahead of the Vans Pipe Masters tournament in mid-December. “To do a simulated one, it felt real. It’s like I’m living my best life. I was living my dream.”

It took almost 20 years for the event to happen in real life. But twice last year, female athletes competed at the highest level in the waves of Pipeline. And it wasn’t for a movie.

The evolution in the world of surfing comes amid a wave of progress in women’s sports.

Although a handful of amateur and invitational competitions for women have been held at Pipeline since 2005, the surfers offer a quick clarification. Surfing the Pipeline is one thing, the surfers unanimously explain, and another thing is surfing “the real Pipeline”.

When the waves break just right, the water can rise like a two-story building over a shallow, sharp reef. Riding a wave in these conditions can change a life or destroy it.

Generations of women have heard the question thrown by the beach. Could girls compete in Pipeline?

Kennelly, a former top-notch world tour surfer and one of the world’s top female big-wave surfers, had seen “Wild Waves” shock a surf industry that was previously geared toward men. But she’d also seen a lack of progress and a list of events that didn’t include women.

In July 2016, Kennelly co-founded the Women’s Surf Equity Committee with other professional surfers. They explored ways local governments could help them in their fight to make the sport equitable, making progress in California and Hawaii.

In December 2020, after a fatal shark attack in Honolua Bay, Maui, the World League of Surfing moved its women’s tour championship event to Pipeline. It would soon become part of the regular program. Tyler Wright, a world champion from Australia, became the first woman to win a tour championship event at Pipeline, defeating Hawaii’s Carissa Moore.

Like Kennelly and Wright, Moana Jones Wong long dreamed of Pipeline as a child. I wanted to be the first woman to win a full-fledged Pipeline tournament. In February 2022, 23-year-old Jones Wong became the first woman to win the Billabong Pro Pipeline.

Kennelly had been nervous. “I needed them to justify what she had done to get them there—I really needed them to respond,” she said. “And I feel like they did.”

In December, the best men and women in the sport returned to the North Shore for the Vans Pipe Masters event. The meaning of the fact was not lost.

After Moore, an Olympic gold medalist, rode what might have been the best wave of the event, the beach erupted into chaos. It was a qualifying round, but it didn’t matter. The women’s competition at the “real” Pipeline was the main event.

“For all the girls sitting here to realize that Pipe is a reality in women’s surfing is incredible,” said Molly Picklum, 20, the winner of the event. “And I think women’s surfing is only going to get better so fast from here.”

By: TALYA MINSBERG