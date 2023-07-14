Home page World

An Air China flight experienced severe turbulence. © Sina Weibo

Horror scenario in the air: There was turbulence on an Air China domestic flight. occupants were injured. A video recording captured the moment of shock.

Beijing – Air China flight CA1524 from Shanghai to the Chinese capital Beijing experienced particularly severe turbulence. The crew and passengers were thrown onto the ceiling of the machine, the reports GlobalTimes. Two occupants were injured. Passengers only describe their horror trip on social media – a video of the incident is also circulating on the internet.

Sudden loss of altitude in plane – occupants thrown against ceiling and injured

Around 30 to 40 minutes before the planned landing at Beijing Airport, there was severe turbulence due to a sudden loss of altitude. An abrupt rise in the machine followed. A flight attendant and a guest were injured. They were taken to a hospital immediately after landing.

Xing Lida, an associate professor at China University of Geosciences and a well-known blogger on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo, was also on the plane. He explains on the social media platform: “The first half of the flight went quite smoothly. Then, however, there was a sudden fall that startled everyone”.

“Would like to express great respect to flight attendants”: Passenger praises cabin crew after turbulence

“I saw a woman in her 40s and a flight attendant, who was covering the woman with her body, both being thrown to the ceiling. The ceiling broke and the exit sign fell to the ground near my feet,” Xing said. Accordingly, the two were not seriously injured. “There are some sprains and superficial injuries,” Xing said.

The blogger praised Air China’s flight attendants: “I would like to express my great respect to Air China’s flight attendants. Despite their own fear, they jumped up to protect the passengers who were not wearing their seat belts and held them down. They then provided assistance to the injured.” He explains, “I really appreciate their commitment and professionalism,” said the passenger.

“Thank God we’re alive”: Passengers describe experiences after severe turbulence

Other passengers report on Chinese social media platforms that water bottles and pillows were thrown through the plane during the incident. Many passengers screamed at the same time. A video shows the moment of turbulence on the plane. A passenger posts after the incident: “Thank God we’re alive!”

Overall, despite the turbulence, Air China’s flight reached the airport with a short delay, unlike one Easy-Jet flight that was too heavy to take off. In addition, Air China said after the incident that the airline also wanted to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured passengers.

Severe turbulence in the plane: These are the causes

Clear air turbulence would occur when there are turbulent air currents in the atmosphere that cannot be detected by aircraft onboard radar systems. Such severe turbulence is happening around the world almost every week, Chen told Jianguo, a senior pilot thepaper.cn.

Although severe turbulence can cause damage to aircraft equipment, it generally does not pose significant safety hazards, the pilot said. He urged passengers to buckle up during such events and not to panic as such turbulence is within the structural limits of aircraft. On the other hand, a far greater danger usually emanates from passengers in the walkway: only last had to land a plane because a passenger had rioted.