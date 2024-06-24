Plays like the one that happened in the commitment between Toledo and Almería B, who sought promotion to the second federation in the fSpanish football, They have no reason to exist.

Almería won 1-4, leaving the aggregate 2-5 and that ended the dreams of Toledo fans, who left the state in tears after the elimination.

Violent entry

“In the face of frustration and with the disadvantage on the scoreboard, Rodri Martínez, Toledo player, made a fearful entrance on Marcos Pena, of Almeria B. The most incredible thing about all this was the referee’s decision to only show him the yellow card,” says the Spanish newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “A regrettable action that, fortunately, did not escalate. Peña, 19 years old, does not seem to have any injuries and does not seem to hold a grudge against the rival who made the entrance to him.”

As an outrageous faith, this play was presented in which a serious injury did not occur, but it could well have been. The judge was in the eye of the hurricane, because he was permissive when applying the regulations.