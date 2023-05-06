President Rubén Rocha has discussed the need to redesign the functioning of governance and the institutions responsible for guaranteeing transparency and access to public information.

In conditions of political normality, no one should be concerned about rethinking ways to increase the productivity and effectiveness of public management, which implies rationalizing budgets, optimizing human and financial resources, and improving regulations.

Unfortunately, the environment that exists in Mexico, as Guillermo Aarón Sánchez points out, is loaded with meanness, leaving aside the purpose of transformation to only demonstrate who is in charge. The attacks against the INAI demonstrate this.

In addition, the grotesque way in which Conacyt is being refounded, turning it into Conhacyt, shows the brutality with which the winds of irrationality from the federal government devastate even the most valuable institutions that we have built in recent decades.

The dawn to approve the General Law of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation was complemented with a gruesome spectacle put on by the director of the Council María Elena Álvarez Buylla at the presidential conference on April 28, supported by a power point full of lies, insidious , falsehoods, prejudices, fanaticism, accusations that the writer Rafael Pérez Gay considers the closest thing to a Stalinist trial in Mexico. They no longer know another that they stole the people’s money! The educational and scientific philosophy of Lopez Obradorism is taking us back to the Porfirian era, which Justo Sierra wanted to leave behind when he founded the UNAM in 1910, declaring that “science knows no more government than science itself.”

In the Law there is a new board of directors that expelled the UNAM, IPN, UAM, Cinvestav, to place only state secretaries including Defense and Navy.

In Sinaloa we must not replicate those retrograde models.

ruffians

Those who apparently steal at will in the UAS are the eternal storytelling officials, acting as organized crime. The journalistic investigation of Noroeste and Revista Espejo on their purchasing system shows that they have subcontracting networks, overpriced sales, use of prestambres, bid evasion, and phantom purchases, which curiously the audits do not detect.

It’s not by chance. During the rectorships of Antonio Corrales (2009-2013) and Juan Eulogio Guerra (2013-2021), we denounced in local newspapers that officials from Uasa bribed the auditors, a complaint that we also took to the same offices of the Superior Audit of the Federation, to the Ministry of Public Function and the Undersecretary of Higher Education, without paying any attention to us. Likewise, I evidenced in the local Congress in March 2015 that the general auditor of the state Antonio Vega Gaxiola, regardless of his position, through his accounting firm served as the external auditor of the UAS.

They enjoyed complete impunity.

The emblematic phantom purchase of 18 million pesos worth of tortillas, in the midst of a pandemic, carried out by the everlasting director of Assistance Services, Ricardo Chávez Cabrales, is just a tip of the iceberg.

Surely this is how they buy meat, eggs, vegetables, toilet paper and all the supplies for schools and departments. In a normal country that man would already be in jail.

It will take armies of auditors to fully understand a super master scam that has been active for 17 years. The darkest period was the eight years of Guerra Liera, which was not long in taking cover because it handled the largest subsidy in the history of the UAS: more than 47 billion pesos in all its management.