The World of Wild Strawberry: A New Monster Manga

Wild Strawberry It is set in an apocalyptic world in which a kind of virus has been unleashed, plants are capable of possessing humans as a type of parasite that manages to usurp the body of those who become its containers. Obviously, these tend to modify the bodies. As well as slaughtering and eating people, so the world fears them and wants to eradicate them.

The parasites are known as jinka, and as soon as it is known that a human has become one of them, their elimination is sought. through the armed forces that are specialized in destroying them.

Military forces are known as Flower Funeral Force (FFF) have special weapons that are fused with different types of jinka, so the power rests on the monsters themselves, or rather, on remains of them.

The forces seem very rigid. There is also a research team and a big tower that could hide very important secrets.

What is Wild Strawberry about?

The story of Wild Strawberry it begins when Kingo and Kayano are discovered. The boys are a pair of brothers, not biological, however, in the face of chaos, their company and feelings are more consistent than ever.

Kayano has a jinka who, however, does not make her murder anyone, she lives peacefully with her brother Kingo but takes care of him. One day it will explode and forces will inevitably arrive seeking to exterminate it.

Kingo will be mortally wounded but Kayano will save him and give him a lot of herself. Together they will escape and set out to find a cure to reverse the jinka and have a peaceful life again where no one persecutes them. They will find a researcher, they will save him and he too will join the journey.

However, the story will take a new turn when a girl from the Funeral Flower Force finds them and challenges Kayano, after injuring Kingo to death, she wants to make sure that she is able to remain harmless to humans despite any circumstances.

The girl considers that her only real path to salvation is for the brothers to enter FFF, although that seems despicable.

Kayano and Kingo will coexist independently but merged, very much in the style of parasite (with Migi and Shinichi).

The dangers of this world are just beginning to be revealed but they seem very interesting.

A Sure Hit?: The Tropes We Recognize

We know that stories are recursive, as Roland Barthes mentions, people are made of stories, of what we choose to tell and the way we do it, so what I will say next is not a negative criticism.

Wild Strawberry It has an interesting essence that recovers almost all the key points, of emotions, of the works that have generated a boom in recent years.

Wild Strawberry has a pair of brothers, the little girl has been infected by a creepy flower and together they will look for a cure, however, the girl will support her brother with her amazing power (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba). It should be mentioned that to a certain degree, she is unconscious and it is not known how deep her connection with the jinka is, it even seems that the parasite itself is the one who chooses to support our protagonist.

The work also has a shocking element, it exposes the beautiful involving the chaotic and the grotesque, in turn, tries to outline the doubts about morality coupled with emotions (Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku). Wild Strawberry It is a beautiful and fearsome work. He manages to combine both facets in a spectacular way. In addition, the detail of its design is neat.

On the other hand, the characters are friendly but they face a gloomy world structured in a system that is complicated and hides secrets, it is suggested, too many, just like in Jujutsu Kaisenthe ruthless is just beginning to peek.

Furthermore, now that we are on the threshold of the premiere of Kaiju No. 8 we can also see the question of monsters and armed forces, although in Wild Strawberry they do give the air of being corrupted. Also, the monstrosity and weaponry together with Kingo’s design definitely give off a curious air reminiscent of Denji’s style and design from Chainsaw Man.

High expectations?

Honestly, despite the fact that it is structured on current narrative pillars and for this reason they are easily recognized, this does not imply that the story runs out of material. In fact, we currently have four chapters available on MangaPlus that were presented in a spectacular way and open up more and more possibilities for the story.

We still don’t know which path the boys will take and what scenario they will face, and that is based on what is popular and well-known. Wild Strawberry It is great proof that good stories are far from over, in addition to exposing how narratives evolve and take the best of those that precede their own installments..

the sleeve of Wild Strawberry looks promising.

About the Author of Wild Strawberry

Although the name of the author is known, its gender is not known, so we are again before an undercover figure, however, it is not new to mangakas.

In other words, we only have the name of the author that could well be a pseudonymso at the moment we do not know if it has more works.

