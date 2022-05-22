podcast Nanette and Marlies lost unborn baby: ‘So much love for such a tiny person’

Pregnancy does not always lead to a glowing, healthy baby: about 25,000 women in the Netherlands lose an unborn child every year. In the podcast Miscarriage Monologues, a production by Ouders van Nu, AD and the regional titles, you can hear the personal stories of these women. This week Marlies and Nanette tell about their miscarriages.