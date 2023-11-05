Florence, fine of 10 thousand euros to a young couple secluded in the car

Ten thousand euros. This is the price of one night of love in the car, under the storm, to a couple secluded in a street in Florence near the police station. A 23-year-old woman from Viterbo and a 21-year-old from Livorno received a fine of 10 thousand euros for obscene acts in a public place and drunkenness.

It happened last night, as the Corriere Fiorentino, while the storm was raging, in via Bonifacio Lupi, a handful of meters from the offices in via Zara. A patrol car carrying out checks, around 2am, came across the parked car with the two on board, who were fined.

Subscribe to the newsletter

