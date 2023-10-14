Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

The Greens and FDP out of the government, CDU/CSU as junior partners of the SPD with Merz as Vice Chancellor? Wild rumors are making the rounds.

Munich – The poll numbers of the traffic light parties have been falling for months. There were also setbacks for the SPD, Greens and FDP in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse. According to the latest media reports, there are now rumors circulating in SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party that the coalition will be dissolved prematurely. This is intended to prevent new elections like this Picture reported. Instead of a government with the Greens and Liberals, Scholz should rely on a grand coalition with the CDU/CSU as a partner. Friedrich Merz would then be Vice Chancellor.

CDU instead of the Greens and FDP in the Scholz government? “His party should win”

Is there any truth to these wild rumors? Experts are divided. Professor Jürgen Falter from the University of Mainz explained Picturethat “changing the coalition partner for Scholz is certainly a strange idea given all the dispute.” But he believes it cannot be implemented. Even if Scholz could gain something from the plan in order to perhaps remain chancellor for longer, according to Falter, the party would probably not play along: “Scholz would also have to win over his party and his parliamentary group for this plan. I think that is impossible. “The Social Democrats are closer to the Greens on many issues – including energy policy – ​​than to the Union,” analyzes Falter.

What’s true about the rumors? There is a need to speak between Chancellor Scholz (r.) and CDU leader Merz (l.). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

According to one, half of Germans want this Mirror-Survey a new traffic light coalition agreement, 57 percent of the population is in favor of new elections. The traffic light parties complain about constant arguments, but according to Falter’s analysis, this would probably also be the order of the day between the SPD and CDU.

CDU in the Scholz government “Only chance to avoid new elections”

Political expert Professor Heinrich Oberreuter from the University of Passau is also playing through the scenario – and considers it not to be completely ruled out, at least in the medium term. “In due course it would be the only chance to avoid new elections, which were catastrophic for the SPD. Scholz could sell this strategy to his party as preservation and as an improvement to the starting position for 2025.” Then federal elections will take place again in Germany. For such a scenario to really occur, further destabilization of Germany would have to have happened beforehand. As examples, he cites a worsening economic crisis, “uncontrollable migration” or an incalculable international threat situation with the wars in Israel and Ukraine.

Migration summit in the Chancellery: Scholz and Merz are seeking rapprochement on asylum policy

When it came to migration, Scholz and Merz proved that a cooperation between the SPD and CDU can currently work. Merz was also there at the top-level meeting on Friday (October 13, 2023) with the heads of the Prime Minister’s Conference Boris Rhein (CDU) and Stephan Weil (SPD) with the Chancellor. He took part in the more than two-hour conversation in the Chancellery. Merz and Scholz initially had a one-on-one discussion, which was then attended by the two state heads of government. The CDU had called for tougher measures when it came to asylum law. Decisions should now be made at the Prime Minister’s Conference on November 6th, in which the Chancellor will also take part. In the morning, the Prime Minister’s Conference approved a paper with its ideas on limiting illegal migration. (cgsc with dpa)